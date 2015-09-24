The 17 most memorable quotes from Yankees legend Yogi Berra

New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra has died at 90 years old.

The catcher was a 15-time All Star and 10-time World Series champion, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972, according to AFP.

He was also well-known for his goofy sayings.

Berra might never have said some of the quotes that have been attributed to him for years, but he’s remembered for them all the same.

“Whether Berra actually uttered the many things attributed to him, or was the first to say them, or phrased them precisely the way they were reported, has long been a matter of speculation,” Bruce Weber wrote in The New York Times. “But the Yogi-isms testified to a character — goofy and philosophical, flighty and down to earth — that came to define the man.”

'We made too many wrong mistakes.' Al Bello / Allsport 26 Jun 1998: Former Yankee Yogi Berra throws the first pitch to start the interleague game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York.

