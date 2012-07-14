We Toured The Exclusive Yoga Community Hidden Away In Rural Virginia

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Located in Buckingham, Virginia along the banks of the James River is a unique community called Yogaville. When you drive through the pink gates tucked away off of the forest-lined back roads, it’s almost as if you are entering a different world.



And in many ways you are.

Yogaville, like its name implies, is a community dedicated to the teaching and practice of yoga. It was founded by the opening speaker at Woodstock music festival and guru Sri Swami Satchidananda.

One of Yogaville’s gems is its massive pink Light Of Truth Universal Shrine (LOTUS)–a temple resembling a lotus flower that honours all religions of the world.

Yogaville also has an ashram and it’s considered one of the world’s premier living yoga communities offering meditation sessions, yoga retreats/workshops/teacher training/and residential programs as well as vegetarian meals served from its community kitchen.

We decided to stop by for a visit this week and now we’re going to take you on a photo tour of this yoga destination.

