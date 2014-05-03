A Former Goldman Sachs Banker Is Making Yoga Clothing That Men Actually Want To Wear

A former banker just released a line of yoga clothing for men that he believes will appeal to his former colleagues on Wall Street.

Rishi Bali grew up doing yoga with his family and friends in the Himalayan mountains of India. He moved to New York City for college, and worked at Goldman Sachs for more than a decade.

He started his athleticwear brand, YogaSmoga, in 2010, but only sold clothing for women.

“Up until recently, I was one of the only men in my yoga classes,” Bali told Business Insider. “Today, about one-third of students are men.”

At the urging of his friends, he began developing a men’s line.

“My friends and former colleagues wanted clothing that was tailored and professional, but also designed for fitness,” Bali said. “They didn’t like the existing selections for men.”

YogaSmoga also innovated a new fabric technology — Koura. The fabric is made from biodegradable eucalyptus cellulose fibres that are both moisture-wicking and soft, Bali said.

Prices are in line with competitor Lululemon. A long-sleeved t-shirt is $US84, while yoga pants are $US118.

Bali said he will continue innovating the men’s line. He manufactures all his clothing in the U.S., which he says makes it easier to control quality.

Here’s some gear from the YogaSmoga lookbook:

You can buy YogaSmoga’s men’s line here.

