The Really Simple Reason That Lululemon Is Making A Fortune

Joe Weisenthal
Lululemon Yoga

Photo: Lululemon, Flickr

Earlier we mentioned how Lululemon reported blistering earnings. One of our female colleagues noted that the picture we used — which is Lululemon promotional material — is the kind of thing that would make her want to buy their gear and do yoga.This is the key thing: Lululemon has cracked the code, selling health, fitness, and sex appeal to women, with an aesthetic sense that’s dead-on for their customer base.

The company’s marketing is positively brimming with fit, healthy women doing yoga in their gear.

Now, how did Lululemon get so huge >

