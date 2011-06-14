The Really Simple Reason That Lululemon Is Making A Fortune

Photo: Lululemon, Flickr

Earlier we mentioned how Lululemon reported blistering earnings. One of our female colleagues noted that the picture we used — which is Lululemon promotional material — is the kind of thing that would make her want to buy their gear and do yoga.This is the key thing: Lululemon has cracked the code, selling health, fitness, and sex appeal to women, with an aesthetic sense that’s dead-on for their customer base.



The company’s marketing is positively brimming with fit, healthy women doing yoga in their gear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.