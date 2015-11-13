Hundreds of people did yoga on China's terrifying glass-bottom bridge

Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts took to China’s new glass-bottom bridge to promote healthy living.

Brave Man’s Bridge is the world’s longest glass-bottom bridge. It’s 984 feet long, and spans a 590-foot deep crevasse.

While many have struggled to cross it without closing their eyes, hanging onto the handrails, or even crawling on their hands and knees, others have decided to do some yoga on there.

The yoga routine, which was meant to promote healthy living, looked incredible, if you can stomach the view.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki

