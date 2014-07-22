Here's What You See When You Take A Yoga Class In The Middle Of Manhattan

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; One of the popular summer activities in New York City is taking a yoga class in the park. I took one of the free classes, part of Bryant Park Yoga, which classes are held on Tuesday morning, and Thursday night, and are sponsored by Athleta, a sports clothing line by GAP. I put on a GoPro on my head and filmed this short timelapse to show that a 60-minute class looks like from the point of view of the participants. Produced by Kamelia Angelova and Alana Kakoyannis. Originally published in July 2013. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

