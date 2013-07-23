Here's What You See When You Take A Yoga Class In The Middle Of Manhattan [TIMELAPSE]

One of the popular summer activities in New York City is taking a yoga class in the park.
I recently took one of the free classes, part of Bryant Park Yoga, a summer program in its 10th year. Classes are held on Tuesday morning, and Thursday night, and are sponsored by Athleta, a sports clothing line by GAP.
I put on a GoPro on my head and filmed this short timelapse to show that a 60-minute class looks like from the point of view of the participants. Watch below.
Edited by Alana Kakoyiannis
