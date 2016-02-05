One of NYC's hottest clubs has a crazy disco yoga class in the middle of the dance floor

Sophie-Claire Hoeller, Stephen Parkhurst

Verboten is one of New York City’s hottest clubs, and while we went to get sweaty on its notorious dance floor, we didn’t go to dance. Three days a week, the club offers Willkommen Deep House Yoga, a Vinyasa flow on the dance floor and under a giant disco ball, set to the tunes of a live DJ.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

