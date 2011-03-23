Yoga And Day Trading: The Odd Couple

Hedgefundlive.com– About a year and a half ago, Jeremy Frommer discovered an activity that would change his life; the practice of yoga. For months, he would rave about the myriad of benefits yoga provided, hail his new found spirituality, and defend the practice’s sacred purity. While Mr. Frommer’s intentions were undoubtedly good natured, sooner or later people got really fucking sick of hearing about yoga. After several months he caught on and the issue faded back down to the second floor of 12 Engle Street where it belonged.



Now that the dust has settled and the wounds have healed, I’d like to reopen a chapter in HedgefundLIVE’s history and remind everyone how the practice of yoga can benefit one’s life outside of the studio and on the trading floor. First, a trading floor can often become hectic and erratic. Traders and shouting orders across the desk while multiple televisions blare across the room.

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/yoga-and-the-day-trader/comment-page-1#comment-17833

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.