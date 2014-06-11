Yoenis Cespedes Made Another Incredible Throw To Nail A Runner At The Plate

Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland A’s has one of the best throwing arms in Major League Baseball and for some reason runners keep trying to take extra bases when he has the ball.

Cespedes’ Major League-leading eighth outfield assist came after he misplayed a ball in left field. He then tracked down the ball in the left field corner and threw out Howie Kendrick at home with a perfect throw on the fly (via Cut4).



Here is the full video. Your browser does not support iframes. His reaction was nearly as great as the throw.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

There was also the great reaction by the Angels fan in the blue shirt who appeared to know what was about to happen.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.