MEET YOENIS CESPEDES: The $36-Million Cuban Phenom Who's About To Become Baseball's Next Great Slugger

Photo: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

The Oakland Athletics surprised many when they took a gamble and signed 26-year-old Cuban phenom Yoenis Cespedes to a $36 million contract in February.Oakland isn’t exactly known for shelling out that kind of money, especially for an unproven foreign player who’s price is being driven up primarily by potential.



Two weeks into the season the A’s are proving they made a good investment, as Cespedes’ towering home runs have begun to terrorize opposing pitchers.

Like many Cuban ballplayers from the Castro era, this centerfielder comes from humble beginnings but with loads of hype.

