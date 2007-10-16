Yodle: Second Round Hot, Valuation $40 Million+

We are hearing that competition is fierce for a $6-$10 million financing round for Yodle, a local-advertising services company based here in NY. This 2 year old company, originally funded by Bessemer, is doing a second round, and we hear that bids are coming in north of $40m pre-money.

Yodle has about 55 employees and is growing 60% per quarter. Ever since Reach Local was valued at $300m, the market has realised the potential value in local online – sucking revenues away from the dying $20b yellow pages offline market.

