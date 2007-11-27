Yodle Lands $12 Million Second Round

We had heard that Yodle was looking to raise $6 million to $10 million, and that there was fierce competition to fund the local advertising startup at a valuation of $40 million+. We don’t know about the valuation, but we do know that Yodle has just closed its second round at $12 million. DFJ lead the round, and original investor Bessemer re-upped. Release
