The Gigantic Pot Of Gold That Is The Local Advertising Market

Local search has increased in value and importance over the last couple of years, and the online presence of small businesses has become crucial to their growth and success.



From building a website to creating profiles in Yelp and CitySearch and arranging discount deals with Groupon, small business owners are challenged to stay on top of the latest trends in local search.

Yodle is at the forefront of the local online advertising industry, and CEO Court Cunningham explains how the search market has changed and how small businesses can manage their exposure online.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Scott Cunningham HERE >

Don’t Miss…

– Go Try It On: A Startup That Can Help You Dress Better

– Groupon For Dudes? We Hear You, Says CEO

– Jimmy Wales: How To Build A Successful Business



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Bonus FLASHBACK: Watch The Business Insider Office Go Completely Nuts After The U.S. Scores Against Algeria (The interview with Court was taped in June during the U.S.-Algeria soccer match.)

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.