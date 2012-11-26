Yodle CEO Court Cunningham Tells Us His IPO Plans

Yodle CEO Court Cunningham

Yodle.com, the online marketing site for small businesses, will make about $130 million in revenue in 2012, has 800 employees, and has been profitable for a year, CEO Court Cunningham tells us.So, is Yodle going to go public?



That’s a question for next year, Cunningham says.

“We could scale [up the business some more] or go public,” he says. “We’re in no rush to go public.”

Yodle creates web pages and performs search engine marketing and optimization for small businesses that have neither the time, resources or expertise to do it themselves.

In terms of persuading the small businesses Yodle needs to use its site, being able to say a company is publicly traded “is a great thing,” Cunningham says. But, “there will be no serious conversations until the middle of next year” on that topic.

