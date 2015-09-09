Someone has finally created a yoga mat that rolls itself up when you're done

Schlepping a yoga mat to and from a session can be a hassle. Mats have a tendency to unravel at inopportune times, and always seem to take up more room than they should.
But now a new yoga mat, currently over halfway to its $US50,000 Kickstarter goal with 38 days to go, aims to solve both these problems.
YoYo Mat’s creators bill it as the world’s first self-rolling yoga mat, and though it looks a bit silly, it seems undeniably useful.
The mat stays flat while you are practicing yoga and then snaps back into a tightly rolled form when you are done. All you have to do is click a button.
Take a look at how it functions:
Creator Aaron Thornton says he took his design inspiration from snap bracelets. Yes, these snap bracelets:
No word yet as to whether renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma feels the YoYo Mat name is a bit too close for comfort.
Visit the Kickstarter page here or watch the introduction video below:
