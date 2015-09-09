Someone has finally created a yoga mat that rolls itself up when you're done

Schlepping a yoga mat to and from a session can be a hassle. Mats have a tendency to unravel at inopportune times, and always seem to take up more room than they should.

But now a new yoga mat, currently over halfway to its $US50,000 Kickstarter goal with 38 days to go, aims to solve both these problems.

YoYo Mat’s creators bill it as the world’s first self-rolling yoga mat, and though it looks a bit silly, it seems undeniably useful.

The mat stays flat while you are practicing yoga and then snaps back into a tightly rolled form when you are done. All you have to do is click a button.

Take a look at how it functions:

Creator Aaron Thornton says he took his design inspiration from snap bracelets. Yes, these snap bracelets:

<br /> <a href="http://giphy.com/gifs/pics-mystery-bracelet-w5Y8Ng66a4UAE">via GIPHY</a><br />

No word yet as to whether renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma feels the YoYo Mat name is a bit too close for comfort.

Visit the Kickstarter page here or watch the introduction video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.