VIDEO: A 17-Year-Old Yo-Yo Genius Won The World Title With These Incredible Tricks

A new Yo-Yo World Champion has been crowned in Prague, and this year’s winner was a 17-year-old from Chico, Calif. (first spotted on Gizmodo).

Gentry Stein, who has been yo-yoing since he was in third grade, won the 2014 World YoYo Contest by a slim margin with 88.2 points according to YoYoNews.com. He beat out thousands of other top players who hailed from around the world. Contestants were scored on their technical abilities as well as their showmanship.

As you can see from Stein’s winning freestyle (video below), he is incredible. And like most of his competitors, many of his moves are his own inventions, which makes it even more fun to watch.

