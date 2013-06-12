A London Sushi Chain Is Now Delivering Dinner By Drone

London-based chain YO! Sushi is testing a new way to get food to customers’ tables: The flying tray.



Already known for their utility belt serving system, YO! Sushi is now testing four-propeller flying “iTrays” with flat tops to carry plates across its restaurants, the company says in a new YouTube video.

They’ll be controlled by a nearby waiter with an iPad, and will deliver food at speeds of 25 mph.

A video from The Guardian of the trays in action (watch at the bottom of this post) proves that this might not be such a great idea — most of the food winds up on the street instead of the table. Business Insider’s Kevin Smith and William Wei previously tested a similar drone, and found it extremely hard to manoeuvre.

But YO! Sushi isn’t the only food company taking to the skies. TIME reports that there is also a San Francisco-based restaurant that’s delivering Burrito “bombs” with a flying drone, and Domino’s is considering a “DomiCopter” to transport in the UK and Ireland.

See the iTray in action below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.