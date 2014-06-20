Yo Now Has Over 200,000 Users -- 140,000 More Than It Had Yesterday

You might still be figuring out what you think about Yo, the app that only lets you send “Yo” notifications to your friends, but the app is taking off.

Yo just announced that the app has surpassed the 200,000 user threshold.

When we interviewed Yo creator Or Arbel yesterday, Arbel told us that Yo was currently at 60,000 users. That’s an extra 140,000 Yo users in less than 24 hours.

Yo has also broken into the Top 50 free apps on Apple’s App Store, surpassing even Facebook’s new Slingshot app. It’s currently #24.

You can download Yo for yourself here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.