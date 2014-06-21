11 Historical Moments That Would Have Been Better With Yo

Yo is a new app that lets you send the word “yo” to your friends at the tap of their username. That’s all it does, and it’s taking the world by storm. It’s currently at No. 5 in the App Store’s free section, and the developers raised $US1 million in funding.

It’s hard to imagine that up until a few weeks ago we were living without Yo.

How was history shaped without this app? Seth Fiegerman of Mashable and I agree: History would have looked so much better with Yo.

1. President Obama hugging Michelle Obama after learning he had been elected for a second term in 2012.

2. Landing on the moon with Yo would have been infinitely cooler.

3. One of the most dramatic plots to ever unfold on an ice rink: Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding could have dealt with their problems using a simple “yo.”

4. A signature “Yo” goes great with a signature stance.

5. O.J. Simpson found not guilty.

6. This “Yo” means “I’m having a baby with Jay Z.”

7. Forget the iPod. Steve Jobs would have introduced the “Yo” and changed the world.

8. Napoleon and his horse were early adopters of “Yo.”

11. Is this the most Retweeted “Yo” of all time?

10. L.B.J. swears in on Air Force One (could have been easier to swear in using an app, but this was simply before its time).

Tumblr

11. Walt Disney says “Yo” to Mickey Mouse.

Tumblr

