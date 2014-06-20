The $US1 Million Yo App Is Hiring And Its Job Descriptions Are As Minimal As The Product

Alyson Shontell

Yo, an app that’s gone viral for its simplicity, is hiring. And like its minimalist product, there’s nothing to the job descriptions either.

The app, created by Or Arbel, merely lets you send the word “Yo” to your friends by pressing one button. Arbel’s team boasts that it takes 11 taps to text the word “Yo” on other apps and only two on its app.

Here’s the job description — or lack there of.

Yo appYo

