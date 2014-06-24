People Are Writing Hilarious iTunes Reviews Of The New Yo App

Dylan Love
Yo AppBusiness Insider

If you’re not up to speed, here’s all you need to know: A new app called Yo lets you send the word “Yo” to your friends. That’s all it does, and it has over 1 million users.

You might not expect such a simplistic app to move its users to review it on iTunes, but that’s exactly what’s happening, and some of them are pretty silly. We picked four fun ones below, but you can browse the rest in iTunes.

“The feelings I have for this app are indescribable. Is this love? Fascination? An obsession?”

Screen Shot 2014 06 23 at 12.44.35 PMScreenshot

“I lost my will to live, and then I found Yo.”

Screen Shot 2014 06 23 at 12.44.51 PM

Screenshot

“This app is destroying my life. I can no longer go near my family because I have an irrational fear of them eating me.”

Screen Shot 2014 06 23 at 12.45.36 PM

Screenshot

“Every time I get a Yo, it is a profound message from Yo-God telling us that all is well, and not to use words for communication.”

Screen Shot 2014 06 23 at 12.45.53 PM

Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apps sai-us