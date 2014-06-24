People Are Writing Hilarious iTunes Reviews Of The New Yo App

If you’re not up to speed, here’s all you need to know: A new app called Yo lets you send the word “Yo” to your friends. That’s all it does, and it has over 1 million users.

You might not expect such a simplistic app to move its users to review it on iTunes, but that’s exactly what’s happening, and some of them are pretty silly. We picked four fun ones below, but you can browse the rest in iTunes.

“The feelings I have for this app are indescribable. Is this love? Fascination? An obsession?”

“I lost my will to live, and then I found Yo.”

“This app is destroying my life. I can no longer go near my family because I have an irrational fear of them eating me.”

“Every time I get a Yo, it is a profound message from Yo-God telling us that all is well, and not to use words for communication.”

