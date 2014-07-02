Yo Messaging App Arrives On Windows Phone

Yo, the polarising one-word messaging app, is now available for Windows Phone.

For those who missed the Yo frenzy of the past two weeks, it’s a stripped-down messaging app that focuses on only one form of communication: A push notification that simply says “Yo.”

“The past few weeks have been incredible, with millions of users discovering how simple it can be to stay in touch with just with a Yo,” said Or Arbel in a statement. “We are going to keep bringing that experience to as many users as possible and the new version is an important step in that direction.”

Here’s how Yo will look on your Windows device.

While quickly written off by those offended by the app’s simplicity, Yo is a good example of a smart idea wrapped inside of some silly branding, something that could become on issue for its longevity.

Yo peaked at No. 3 on Apple’s App Store and has well over 1 million users, but has since fallen off the charts.

You can download Yo for Windows Phone here.

