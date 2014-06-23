The Yo App Already Has Over 1 Million Users

Yo, the popular one-word messaging app, has crossed the 1 million user milestone.

In the last week alone, Yo has grown from less than 60,000 users to over 1 million. The app broke into the Top 10 of Apple’s App Store as well, peaking at the No. 3 spot.

Registered users/downloads aren’t the same thing as active users. But, for what it’s worth, at last count, about 100 Yo’s are being sent every second.

The Yo team posted the news to Twitter.

To learn about how Yo got started, check out our interview with the app’s creator here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.