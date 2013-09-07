This Ridiculous Music Video About 'What Sound Does A Fox Make?' Has Gone Totally Viral

Norwegian brothers Bård Ylvisåker and Vegard Ylvisåker — who together make up the musical duo known as “Ylvis” — have released an absurd music video “The Fox” that is gaining tons of traction online.

Already being touted as “the new Harlem Shake,” the video is based around the question, “What sound does a fox make?”

The video is part of a promotion for the new season of the popular brothers’ talk show in Norway, “I Kveld med YLVIS.”

Released on Tuesday on YouTube, the video already has nearly 2.5 million hits and counting.

As Entertainment Weekly notes, “It’s a song of summer that’s perfect for adults who love ragers and small children who enjoy animals.”

Watch the absurdity below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s what the internet is saying about it:

The Fox says: NORWEIGANS ARE WEIRD!!!! Ylvis – The Fox [Official music video HD] http://t.co/ca9I4eOUqz

— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 6, 2013

This song is blowing up today and it’s hilarious! Here’s @Ylvis with ‘The Fox’ http://t.co/idO5HizOht

— Shira Lazar (@shiralazar) September 5, 2013

Is this the weirdest song of all time? It’s certainly up there. http://t.co/UYy3NjVx3Z

— New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 5, 2013

This song presents a profound and interesting question…@Ylvis http://t.co/FRg8678DOG

— Ben Aaron (@ben_aaron) September 6, 2013

But what sound DOES a fox make, you guys? We still aren’t sure even after experiencing this magic: http://t.co/Q5wPt8auaX #lifequestions

— MUCH (@Much) September 6, 2013

Here’s the ridiculous lyrics in their entirety below (via Dennis Bonilla):

Dog goes woof Cat goes meow Bird goes tweet and mouse goes squeak Cow goes moo Frog goes croak and the elephant goes toot Ducks say quack and fish go blub and the seal goes ow ow ow But there’s one sound That no one knows What does the fox say? Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding! Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding! Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding! What the fox say? Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow! Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow! Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow! What the fox say? Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho! Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho! Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho! What the fox say? Joff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff! Tchoff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff! Joff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff! What the fox say? Big blue eyes Pointy nose Chasing mice and digging holes Tiny paws Up the hill Suddenly you’re standing still Your fur is red So beautiful Like an angel in disguise But if you meet a friendly horse Will you communicate by mo-o-o-o-orse? mo-o-o-o-orse? mo-o-o-o-orse? How will you speak to that ho-o-o-o-orse? ho-o-o-o-orse? ho-o-o-o-orse? What does the fox say? Jacha-chacha-chacha-chow! Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow! Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow! What the fox say? Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow! Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow! Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow! What the fox say? A-hee-ahee ha-hee! A-hee-ahee ha-hee! A-hee-ahee ha-hee! What the fox say? A-oo-oo-oo-ooo! Woo-oo-oo-ooo! What does the fox say? The secret of the fox Ancient mystery Somewhere deep in the woods I know you’re hiding What is your sound? Will we ever know? Will always be a mystery What do you say? You’re my guardian angel Hiding in the woods What is your sound? (Fox Sings) Wa-wa-way-do Wub-wid-bid-dum-way-do Wa-wa-way-do Will we ever know? (Fox Sings) Bay-budabud-dum-bam I want to… (Fox sings) Mama-dum-day-do I want to… I want to know! (Fox sings) Abay-ba-da bum-bum bay-do

