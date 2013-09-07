US

This Ridiculous Music Video About 'What Sound Does A Fox Make?' Has Gone Totally Viral

Aly Weisman

Norwegian brothers Bård Ylvisåker and Vegard Ylvisåker — who together make up the musical duo known as “Ylvis” — have released an absurd music video “The Fox” that is gaining tons of traction online.

Already being touted as “the new Harlem Shake,” the video is based around the question, “What sound does a fox make?”

The video is part of a promotion for the new season of the popular brothers’ talk show in Norway, “I Kveld med YLVIS.”

Released on Tuesday on YouTube, the video already has nearly 2.5 million hits and counting.

As Entertainment Weekly notes, “It’s a song of summer that’s perfect for adults who love ragers and small children who enjoy animals.”

Watch the absurdity below:

Here’s what the internet is saying about it:

Here’s the ridiculous lyrics in their entirety below (via Dennis Bonilla):

Dog goes woof

Cat goes meow

Bird goes tweet

and mouse goes squeak

Cow goes moo

Frog goes croak

and the elephant goes toot

Ducks say quack

and fish go blub

and the seal goes ow ow ow

But there’s one sound

That no one knows

What does the fox say?

Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!

Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!

Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!

What the fox say?

Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!

Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!

Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!

What the fox say?

Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho!

Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho!

Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho!

What the fox say?

Joff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff!

Tchoff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff!

Joff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff!

What the fox say?

Big blue eyes

Pointy nose

Chasing mice

and digging holes

Tiny paws

Up the hill

Suddenly you’re standing still

Your fur is red

So beautiful

Like an angel in disguise

But if you meet

a friendly horse

Will you communicate by

mo-o-o-o-orse?

mo-o-o-o-orse?

mo-o-o-o-orse?

How will you speak to that

ho-o-o-o-orse?

ho-o-o-o-orse?

ho-o-o-o-orse?

What does the fox say?

Jacha-chacha-chacha-chow!

Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow!

Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow!

What the fox say?

Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow!

Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow!

Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow!

What the fox say?

A-hee-ahee ha-hee!

A-hee-ahee ha-hee!

A-hee-ahee ha-hee!

What the fox say?

A-oo-oo-oo-ooo!

Woo-oo-oo-ooo!

What does the fox say?

The secret of the fox

Ancient mystery

Somewhere deep in the woods

I know you’re hiding

What is your sound?

Will we ever know?

Will always be a mystery

What do you say?

You’re my guardian angel

Hiding in the woods

What is your sound?

(Fox Sings)

Wa-wa-way-do Wub-wid-bid-dum-way-do Wa-wa-way-do

Will we ever know?

(Fox Sings)

Bay-budabud-dum-bam

I want to…

(Fox sings)

Mama-dum-day-do

I want to…

I want to know!

(Fox sings)

Abay-ba-da bum-bum bay-do

