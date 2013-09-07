This Ridiculous Music Video About 'What Sound Does A Fox Make?' Has Gone Totally Viral

Norwegian brothers Bård Ylvisåker and Vegard Ylvisåker — who together make up the musical duo known as “Ylvis” — have released an absurd music video “The Fox” that is gaining tons of traction online.
Already being touted as “the new Harlem Shake,” the video is based around the question, “What sound does a fox make?”
The video is part of a promotion for the new season of the popular brothers’ talk show in Norway, “I Kveld med YLVIS.”
Released on Tuesday on YouTube, the video already has nearly 2.5 million hits and counting.
As Entertainment Weekly notes, “It’s a song of summer that’s perfect for adults who love ragers and small children who enjoy animals.”
Watch the absurdity below:
Here’s what the internet is saying about it:
The Fox says: NORWEIGANS ARE WEIRD!!!! Ylvis – The Fox [Official music video HD] http://t.co/ca9I4eOUqz
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 6, 2013
This song is blowing up today and it’s hilarious! Here’s @Ylvis with ‘The Fox’ http://t.co/idO5HizOht
— Shira Lazar (@shiralazar) September 5, 2013
Is this the weirdest song of all time? It’s certainly up there. http://t.co/UYy3NjVx3Z
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 5, 2013
This song presents a profound and interesting question…@Ylvis http://t.co/FRg8678DOG
— Ben Aaron (@ben_aaron) September 6, 2013
But what sound DOES a fox make, you guys? We still aren’t sure even after experiencing this magic: http://t.co/Q5wPt8auaX #lifequestions
— MUCH (@Much) September 6, 2013
Here’s the ridiculous lyrics in their entirety below (via Dennis Bonilla):
Dog goes woof
Cat goes meow
Bird goes tweet
and mouse goes squeak
Cow goes moo
Frog goes croak
and the elephant goes toot
Ducks say quack
and fish go blub
and the seal goes ow ow ow
But there’s one sound
That no one knows
What does the fox say?
Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!
Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!
Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!
What the fox say?
Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!
Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!
Wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pow!
What the fox say?
Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho!
Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho!
Hatee-hatee-hatee-ho!
What the fox say?
Joff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff!
Tchoff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff!
Joff-tchoff-tchoffo-tchoffo-tchoff!
What the fox say?
Big blue eyes
Pointy nose
Chasing mice
and digging holes
Tiny paws
Up the hill
Suddenly you’re standing still
Your fur is red
So beautiful
Like an angel in disguise
But if you meet
a friendly horse
Will you communicate by
mo-o-o-o-orse?
mo-o-o-o-orse?
mo-o-o-o-orse?
How will you speak to that
ho-o-o-o-orse?
ho-o-o-o-orse?
ho-o-o-o-orse?
What does the fox say?
Jacha-chacha-chacha-chow!
Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow!
Chacha-chacha-chacha-chow!
What the fox say?
Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow!
Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow!
Fraka-kaka-kaka-kaka-kow!
What the fox say?
A-hee-ahee ha-hee!
A-hee-ahee ha-hee!
A-hee-ahee ha-hee!
What the fox say?
A-oo-oo-oo-ooo!
Woo-oo-oo-ooo!
What does the fox say?
The secret of the fox
Ancient mystery
Somewhere deep in the woods
I know you’re hiding
What is your sound?
Will we ever know?
Will always be a mystery
What do you say?
You’re my guardian angel
Hiding in the woods
What is your sound?
(Fox Sings)
Wa-wa-way-do Wub-wid-bid-dum-way-do Wa-wa-way-do
Will we ever know?
(Fox Sings)
Bay-budabud-dum-bam
I want to…
(Fox sings)
Mama-dum-day-do
I want to…
I want to know!
(Fox sings)
Abay-ba-da bum-bum bay-do
