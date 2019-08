If you look closely¬†at the zipper on your pants right now, odds are that it has 3 letters engraved on the tab: “YKK.” But what does it mean? Here’s a brief explanation of why it’s there — and a look at one of the largest zipper companies in the world, which you may not have known even existed.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.