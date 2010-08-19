Yipit Founder: New York Is NOT Just A Tech Backwater

AdGrok’s Antonio Garcia-Martinez recently wrote that “New York will never be more than a tech sideshow.”



As a co-founder of New York-based tech startup Yipit, a website that aggregates daily deals from sites like Groupon and Living Social, Vinicius Vacanti sees things differently. While it was a much tougher scene for New York City tech four or five years ago, people now realise that tech startups in New York City is “a real thing and something that is to be admired.”

As for his transition from Wall Street to Silicon Alley, Vacanti told us that “Wall Street does not prepare you to be an entrepreneur.” Watch what he has to say about his own experiences in New York City tech in the video above.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Vinicius Vacanti HERE >

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

