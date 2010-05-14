Meet 19-Year-Old Yingzi, China's Most Obnoxious Real Estate Mogul

Yingzi, the “house-stealing girl,” has pissed off millions in China by cheating on an online game in which the player who builds the tallest tower wins a real home.

The 19-year-old was paying university students 85 cents an hour to play the game for her.

But here’s the crazy part: she is the rich daughter of a Beijing family that owns multiple homes including — to the shock of Chinese netizens — several apartments in low-income housing developments.

She then bragged about her family’s wealth, and scolded all the poor folks who want what she has.

ChinaSMACK collected a series of photos and quotes from Yingzi, including captions by furious Chinese.

