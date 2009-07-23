Yingli: The Solar Market Is Much Better Now

Yingli Green Energy’s (YGE) U.S. business chief Robert Petrina tells Reuters that the solar market is vastly improved in the past month and a half. He cites an improved market for debt financing and clarity on the rules about government grants.

Sounds like good news, but Petrina is not saying much. If it got any worse, then there would be no solar market. Almost every big solar company turned in losses for Q1. (Yingli had a $21 million loss in Q1.)

We’ll get a better, more accurate, picture of the solar market when earnings start rolling out in the coming days. For now, the outlook on solar is bleak, and it’s not expected to improve until next year.

