Yingli Green Energy (YGE): Never Mind Stock Collapse, Says Piper, This Is Best Solar Co Of All

Yingli Green Energy (YGE), a China-based vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV) product manufacturer, has plummeted below $15, about 1/3 of its price at the beginning of 2008.



That collapse is pretty much the status quo for the solar industry right now amid worries about solar subsidy cuts and a broader bear market. But Piper, who rarely sees a solar stock it doesn’t like, is again undeterred.

Piper believes YGE is the best positioned stock in solar long term because it has the lowest non-silicon processing cost. And, of course, Piper sees YGE beating consensus estimates for Q2.

Piper reiterates BUY on Yingli Green Energy (YGE).

See Also:

Solarfun Power (SOLF), Yingli Green Energy (YGE) and Others: 50%+ Exposure To Spain (YGE, SPWR, STP, CSIQ, SOLF)

Spain Solar Subsidy Proposal Crushes Yingli Green Energy (YGE), Solarfun (SOLF), First Solar (FSLR), et al (YGE, SOLF, STP, FSLR, SPWR, WFR)

Yingli Green Energy (YGE): News Sales Contracts Positive, But Pricing Key (YGE)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.