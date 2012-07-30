No One In London Understands Why This Advertisement For Chinese Milk Has Appeared On The Side Of Buses

Londoners have been somewhat baffled by the sight of an Olympics-themed advertisement for Inner Mongolian bran Yili’s milk that has appeared on the side of buses:



Photo: Flickr: Almost Witty

You see, Yili isn’t actually for sale in London, which means that no Londoners who see the advertisement can buy it anywhere locally.

According to the Asia Society blog, the advertisement is part of a coordinated campaign with Chinese video website YouKu to highlight the healthy lives of Chinese people. A press release from Yili says that the campaign is designed to show the “the attention that people across China are paying to their health in this new era”.

Regardless, most Londoners seem pretty confused by the whole thing.

