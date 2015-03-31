This is the next major messaging app

Yik Yak, an anonymous messaging app that’s been fairly controversial at schools across the country, has been growing like crazy since its 2013 launch, really picking up momentum in the second half of last year.

Based on estimates charted for us by BI Intelligence, Yik Yak had roughly 3.6 million monthly active users at the end of last year, peaking during the fall period as students returned to school. Students at more than 1,500 colleges currently report using the application, with nearly 50% to 80% of enrolled students using the app. Besides its widespread popularity among the college demographic, Yik Yak also reports high user engagement: Business Insider previously reported 22% of all users publish posts on the service.

