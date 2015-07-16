Anonymous gossip app Yik Yak will now let you post photos -- but selfies aren't allowed

Screenshot No faces will be allowed in Yik Yak photos

Yik Yak, the anonymous, location-based social network that has been banned in some colleges yet still has seen meteoric growth, will now let you post photos.

Yik Yak works by letting you post anonymous comments — within certain parameters — and letting people within a certain geographical radius of you either upvote or downvote them. The “hot” ones rise to the top of the app, while the unpopular ones are swiftly purged. And the cycle continues.

The app, started by two fraternity brothers from Georgia, rose to a $US400 million valuation just a year after its founding, and has since continued to see impressive growth. This has not been without controversy, as some people see Yik Yak as a forum that promotes bullying, giving people a mask to show their worst selves.

But now both Yik Yak’s forces of good and evil will have another toy at their disposal: pictures. Instead of just being able to post text, you’ll now be able to post images, a feature Yik Yak has been testing for a months in select locations. A spokesperson from Yik Yak said they imagine people could the new photos feature to post alert users to yard sales or lost dogs nearby, which is certainly possible.

But Yik Yak often functions as a envelope-pushing gossip app, albeit one devoid of specific names, as everything is anonymous. So what are the limits on the photos you can share?

Yik Yak says it will moderate photos before they appear in your feed, and they say you can’t post a few things:

Anything you wouldn’t send to your mother — which is vague, but the point is taken. No illegal content. No faces.

Yik Yak will also be introducing phone number verification to help fight spam, though you can still remain anonymous to other users.

