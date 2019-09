Some artful commentary on the state of the Irish debt market.



Bloomberg:

“It’s close to a buyers strike at this point,” said Jens Peter Soerensen, chief analyst in Copenhagen at Danske Bank A/S, a primary dealer in Irish government bonds. “Something needs to happen in the next few weeks to change the dynamic.”

Once again, yields are blowing out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.