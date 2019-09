Digital advertising and analytics company Yieldex has raised a $10 million Series C round led by Hearst and others.



Previous investors include Amazon, First Round Capital and Sequel Venture Partners.

It has also snagged some big partnerships with major publications, including NYTimes.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.