Nice Turnaround In Italian Yields Today

Quick note: Yesterday there was a jump in Italian borrowing costs, thanks to political fears (the stock market got clubbed as well).In addition to a jump in the Italian stock market, which we mentioned earlier, there’s a nice improvement in borrowing costs.
Yield on the Italian 2-year is down from 1.77% to 1.67%, a pretty substantial gain.
Spain is seeing improvement as well.
