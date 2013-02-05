Nice Turnaround In Italian Yields Today

Photo: flickr/marcelgermain

Quick note: Yesterday there was a jump in Italian borrowing costs, thanks to political fears (the stock market got clubbed as well).In addition to a jump in the Italian stock market, which we mentioned earlier, there’s a nice improvement in borrowing costs.



Yield on the Italian 2-year is down from 1.77% to 1.67%, a pretty substantial gain.

Spain is seeing improvement as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.