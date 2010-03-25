Yield On 5-Year Treasury Auction Climbs to 2.605%

John Carney
dollar washington

Investors wariness of Treasuries forced the yield on the $42 billion in five-year Treasury notes up to 2.605%.

Bid to cover was 2.55, which was just a tick below the 2.66 six-auction average five-year sales.

Five-year notes yielded 2.547 per cent in pre-auction trading, according to Bloomberg. That was up from 2.395 per cent at the prior sale of five year securities on February 24.

