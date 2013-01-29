Yield On 10-Year Treasuries Rises To 2% For The First Time Since Last April

Joe Weisenthal

Big milestone for the selloff in US debt.

As the economy improves, and it becomes clear that the acute crises we were facing fade, the demand for safe-haven US Treasuries is dissipating.

Note that this happened on the same day as a German 1-year bond auction drew a positive yield fo the first time in ages.

All of the classic safe havens: Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, German bonds, US bonds, are fading.

