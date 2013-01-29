Yield On 10-Year Treasuries Rises To 2% For The First Time Since Last April

Big milestone for the selloff in US debt.



*DJ 10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Above 2% First Time Since April 2012 — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) January 28, 2013

As the economy improves, and it becomes clear that the acute crises we were facing fade, the demand for safe-haven US Treasuries is dissipating.

Note that this happened on the same day as a German 1-year bond auction drew a positive yield fo the first time in ages.

All of the classic safe havens: Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, German bonds, US bonds, are fading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.