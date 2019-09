Two options:



Either bond vigilantes didn’t turn on the news last night and see the debt ceiling mess.

Bond vigilantes don’t exist.

We only say that because across the curve, yields on US debt are LOWER today than they were yesterday, as you can see on this chart (green line is today’s curve, orange is yesterday’s) (from Bloomberg).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.