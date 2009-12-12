Yield Curve Is The Steepest It's Been Since 1980 Amid Flight To Safety And Long-Term Debt Fears

Courtesy of FT Alphaville, this may be your chart of the week, as the yield curve is steeper than it’s been at anytime since 1980, according to Bloomberg.



The pessimistic interpretation: the short end is near zero due to the flight-to-safety, and the long end is “elevated” (though not that high) due to debt fears.

The optimistic interpretation: the short end is near zero due to end of the year hedging issues that don’t have anything to do with the flight-to-safety and the long end isn’t that elevated.

