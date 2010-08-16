Here's What It Looks Like When Financial Markets Are Disintegrating

The worst months of the financial crisis (late 2008, early 2009) are most easily characterised by plunging equities, and soaring bond yields.



But a new paper (.pdf) from Bilkent University Professor Refet Gurkaynak and Johns Hopkins University Professor Jonathan Wright (via EconBrowser) offers a really vivid look at what a financial market breakdown really looks like:

Figure 7 shows the yields of outstanding Treasury coupon securities on four recent days: January 1, 2008, two dates during the depths of the recent financial crisis, and the last day in 2009. Note that these are the actual yields-to-maturity on individual securities, as opposed to the smoothed yield curves that have been used elsewhere throughout this paper. In normal times, yields are a smooth

function of time-to-maturity. In Figure 7, we can see that this was the case at the beginning of 2008, and again at the end of 2009. But, in contrast, in November and December 2008, comparable maturity bonds were trading at quite different yields. 30-year bonds that had been issued in the late 1980s

and that had about 7 years left to maturity had substantially higher yields than 10-year notes with the same time to maturity.2 6 Ordinarily, arbitrageurs should make such discrepancies vanish in an instant.

