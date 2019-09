Want to know why Operation Twist is a great name?



Check out the yield curve after that Fed announcement.

Helpfully, Bloomberg has the chart today (green line) compared to the curve yesterday (orange line).

You can see the green line lift up at the short end, and fall at the long end.

Twist in action.

