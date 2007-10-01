YHOO/CNET Warning: NWS FIM Misses July/Aug Targets

Henry Blodget

Another warning sign for Q3 at Yahoo, CNET, and other sites driven by display advertising: News Corp’s FIM missed internal targets for July and August.  Company executives say September was strong, which is good news (September accounts for significantly more than a third of Q3 revenue at most advertising-driven companies), but the same executives insisted that the July/August weakness was industry-wide.

See Also: 
Industry Source: YHOO Headed for Big Q3 Miss
NWS FIM Misses July/August Revenue Targets
Internet Recession Watch: The Complete Timeline

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.