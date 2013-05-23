Here's The Office You Get After Your New York Startup Becomes Worth $270 Million





This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.

Yext is a quiet giant in the business of local marketing. You don’t go on its site to find a business. Instead, through its PowerListings service, Yext makes sure that when you search for a business on Yahoo, Yelp, Foursquare, or Patch, you get the right address, hours, and phone number. More than 100,000 businesses have signed up.

Business Insider was at Yext’s office the day they announced a $27 million round of funding at a valuation of $270 million in June 2012. Then it made the news again in August with the sale of an advertising business, Felix, for $30 million.

Since our last visit, Yext has moved into a pretty amazing new office at 1 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York. Its 175 employees fit into 40,000 square feet there.

