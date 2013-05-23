Here's The Office You Get After Your New York Startup Becomes Worth $270 Million

This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.
Yext is a quiet giant in the business of local marketing. You don’t go on its site to find a business. Instead, through its PowerListings service, Yext makes sure that when you search for a business on Yahoo, Yelp, Foursquare, or Patch, you get the right address, hours, and phone number. More than 100,000 businesses have signed up.
Business Insider was at Yext’s office the day they announced a $27 million round of funding at a valuation of $270 million in June 2012. Then it made the news again in August with the sale of an advertising business, Felix, for $30 million.
Since our last visit, Yext has moved into a pretty amazing new office at 1 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York. Its 175 employees fit into 40,000 square feet there.
The entrance is spacious and inviting. A moving ticker that shows every listing update as it is made.
Yext is all about location. This map describes its position in the startup universe. (While it's similar to a famous map of the social Web by XKCD, CEO Howard Lerman tells us it was inspired by old maps.)
There are lots of old maps and architecture and building drawings throughout the office. Yexters are into maps and places.
The different engineering departments have differently themed offices based on the projects they are working on. Can you guess what this project team is?
Yep, Cookie Monster. And there is Shawn Gong, an engineer on the Cookie Monster Project. He's been with Yext for a year and enjoys the new office, especially the Fun Room with its keyboard and guitar. (He's a guitar player).
The meeting rooms are themed as well, with little engravings in their windows. The main meeting room is ... the North Star.
The Yext Wheel of Prizes for successful sales associates. Behind the wheel is Brooke Sabghir, a sales manager we met on our last tour.
Before heading out we ran into Temy Mancusi-Ungaro, Yext's VP of operations. We also met him last time we were at Yext ...
