Yet More Evidence That Apple Is Invading The Corporate Market...

Remember when Apple was thought to be irrelevant in the corporate market because it made “consumer” devices and because Microsoft, IBM, et al, had a lock on the enterprise?



That was before the iPhone and iPad.

Now, corporations are lining up to get in on the app trend.

Check out this description from ComputerWorld’s Jonny Evans of a conference last week in Geneva. The banking industry–one of the most conservative and security-conscious IT environments in the world–is now betting big on Apple.

I was in Geneva last week at a key international event, a hugely corporate gathering of treasurers, bankers, chief financial officers. These people are conservative and they roll with big, big, big money. Ths isn’t the place you’d expect to see iPads as competition prizes or iPhones everywhere — and sometimes a BlackBerry in one hand, an iPhone in another. That was the pattern at the event.

You could argue this is purely cosmetic. It is not. The evolution of the mobile smartphone apps ecosystem has these most staid of business professionals excited…

(Read more >)

Microsoft still has a big advantage in the corporate market with its huge sales, service, and reseller organisation. But the strides Apple has made in the past two years have been remarkable. And as the demise of dozens of big corporate vendors over the years have made clear, having a distribution and support infrastructure in place won’t protect you if your end users want to buy someone else’s products.

Microsoft’s launching Windows Phone 7 today. For the company’s sake, it had better be good.

See Also: Here’s What The Next iPad Is Going To Look Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.