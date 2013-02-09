Here's What's Going On With All The Executives Leaving Good Technology

Brian Carr

The shakeup at enterprise startup Good Technology continues this week as another top executive has been shown the door, sources outside the company tell Business Insider.This time it’s top sales exec Brian Carr, according to an email obtained by Business Insider.



To recap: since December, the chief marketing officer, Jim Moise has left. Plus, CEO King Lee has been replaced, although he is sticking around, at least temporarily, as executive chairman, according to more emails shared with Business Insider.

And now the top sales exec, Brian Carr, has left.

Both Moise and Lee have been embroiled in an ugly lawsuit with another former exec, Susan Vinci-Lucero. She’s accused the company of firing her for having breast cancer. (Good is fighting the suit and denies the allegations).

Carr wasn’t directly tangled up in that lawsuit mess, we’re told. Instead, it looks like new CEO Christy Wyatt could be cleaning house to set up her own team.

Good Technology makes software that helps enterprises manage their mobile devices. It’s a super hot market thanks to the rise of smartphones, tablets and the “bring your own device” phenom.

Since Good is a private company, we can’t see the financial context behind these departures. But the hiring of Wyatt should be good news for the company. She’s got a decent pedigree, coming form Motorola and Apple.

Good Technology refused comment when asked but acknowledged Carr’s departure yesterday.

Our sources sent us this email from Wyatt about Brian Carr’s departure:

All Good Employees,

It is with mixed emotions that I must announce the departure of one of our own. Effective today, February 6, 2013, Brian Carr has left Good Technology. Brian was an important part of the team that grew this business to where we are today, and he will be missed. We thank Brian for his service over the past two years and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Effective immediately Andy Jacques, VP Sales for EMEA will be the acting Head of Worldwide Sales reporting to me.

All Brian’s direct reports will report to Andy temporarily while we begin the search for the Head of of Worldwide Sales.

Good is positioned more strongly than ever to continue our path as the leader in Enterprise Mobility and I know I can count on all of you to support Andy, David and the rest of the sales leadership team during this transition.

