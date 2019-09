The dollar plumbs new depths against the euro on an EU report showing higher than expected inflation. The dollar traded as low as $1.5967 against the euro. Traders are betting that Europe’s latest inflationary worries will prevent interest rate cuts, cuts which seem close to certain in the US.



