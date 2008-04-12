Yet Another How-To Site, IAC Edition

Barry Diller’s IAC (IACI) is readying its own entry in the already super-crowded How-To market, PaidContent reports. The site will be called Life333.com and will launch in the next few months as part of IAC’s growing slate of startup Web sites. Their angle: advice you can consume in three seconds, three minutes, or three hours. PC says tutorials will include video but not exclusively.



We’d love to list all the various “how-to” sites that have launched, plan to launch, or have gotten funding, but honestly it’s a part-time job to keep track of them all. Here are a few that jump to mind (er, Google): Howcast, WonderHowTo, Howstuffworks, eHow, Lifehacker, VideoJug, Monkeysee, Mahalo, Mindbites and Marthapedia.

