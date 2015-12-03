Yet another hold-up for the first iron ore shipment from Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill mine

Image: Port Hedland Port Authority / File

Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill mine has been forced to reschedule its first iron ore shipment from Western Australia’s Pilbara.

The ship, MV Anangel Explorer, was due to leave the newly completed Roy Hill wharf in Port Hedland on Friday. It will now depart next week, following “progressive commissioning and safety constraints”, according to ABC News.

It’s the second time the project has been delayed.

In October, Matthew Hope, a research analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a note to clients: “Roy Hill will ship its first iron ore cargo on 21 October, according to POSCO, a shareholder in the mine and recipient of the cargo at its south Korean mill.”

Other setback the mine has incurred include cost overruns and lengthy court battles which held up the project.

The project, commenced in mid-2011, has an initial mine life of 17 years according to the Roy Hill website.

