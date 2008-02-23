Guess What's On Comedy.com?

Yet another wacky Web video site: Dean Valentine, who ran both the now-shuttered UPN and Walt Disney Television, has launched Comedy.com, and has convinced VC’s Walden BC and Prism VentureWorks to back him.



The company has a production studio based in Santa Monica, and plans to sell ads some day. It joins Will Ferrell and Sequoia Capital’s “FunnyOrDie,” CollegeHumor, Break.com, Heavy.com, SuperDeluxe, and many more “funny video + maybe some advertising” category. In addition, MTV is giving the Jackass franchise a new life online at Jackassworld.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.